‘Mad’ zebra captured after brief escape in Putnam County

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A brief hunt for a “mad” zebra on the run in Putnam County came to an end after about an hour Friday morning.

Prescott South Elementary School in Cookeville wrote on Facebook that a zebra was on the loose in the Prescott area. It had escaped a truck, was tased and “is mad,” the school wrote.

Residents were urged not to approach the zebra, as law enforcement attempted to capture it.

Ashley Danielle Francis, a teacher at Prescott South Middle School said she thought the Facebook post was a joke, but later saw the zebra on Highway 111 headed in the direction of the school.

The zebra was captured just after 7:30 a.m., according to the school.

Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton said the zebra left from an exotic animal showing and has been returned.