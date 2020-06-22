Macon County School System employee tests positive for COVID-19

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —The Macon County School System said one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials said this employee was at the Macon County High School graduation ceremony on Friday night and had close contact with several graduating seniors and others in attendance.

That employee started showing symptoms on Sunday morning and tested positive for the virus.

They posted the following statement on their Facebook page Monday afternoon:

The Macon County School System is deeply sorry for any inconvenience this exposure has created for those in attendance. The guidelines below from department of health can be followed: • Identify those who have been within six feet of the individual for 10 minutes or more at any time within 48 hours before the individual’s onset of symptoms until the individual has left school property. Those individuals will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their last exposure to that individual.

• Testing for COVID-19 is recommended if you fall into the above category. Tony Boles, Director of Schools, Macon County Tennessee

