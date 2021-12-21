MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Macon County law enforcement spent nearly five hours Monday disarming what they have now determined was a pipe bomb found inside of a residence.

On Monday evening, detectives were called to the 300 block of Hickory Lane after reports of a possible bomb.

(Courtesy: Macon County Sheriff’s Department)

According to an incident report, Trevor Newberry was staying at a home with a mother and daughter when the daughter walked into a bedroom and discovered the device in his backpack.

Upon entering the house, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office reported detectives found the item wrapped in black electrical tape with an orange fuse coming out of the top.

After checking for booby traps, detectives removed the roughly five-inch device from the backpack. One of them took it outside and placed it on the ground. An additional fuse cord was also found in the backpack, according to authorities.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Bomb Unit was called to the home. In the meantime, investigators reported Newberry said the device contained gunpowder inside of a plastic pipe and was sealed with a fuse to light it. He reported making the bomb two days prior with the intent to blow up a stump in the yard.

THP took an X-ray of the item and confirmed it was a bomb. After taking it apart, THP said it contained around 46 grams of gunpowder, which a sergeant on the scene said “would have made a large explosion” if it had been set off.

Newberry was taken to the Macon County Justice Center and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. He was also charged with seven counts of reckless endangerment for the five children and two adults who were at the house where the bomb was discovered.

The bomb was taken to an ATF lab in Georgia to be detonated.