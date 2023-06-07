MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A total of four vehicles — including one with six people inside — were involved in two back-to-back crashes in Macon County early Wednesday morning, leaving two drivers injured.

The first wreck was reported just before 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7 in the 10500 block of Highway 52.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said a 2023 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was heading east on Highway 52 when a westbound 2003 Honda Odyssey crossed the double-yellow lines in the center, hit three of the left axles on the tractor-trailer, hit a guardrail on the right side of the road, and stopped in the middle of the road. Meanwhile, the tractor-trailer traveled to the eastbound shoulder before coming to rest.

The 34-year-old Tennessee man driving the Honda Odyssey was not only injured in the crash, but could also face charges pending the outcome of the investigation, officials reported. There is no word on the nature of his injuries or the potential charges.

The Honda Odyssey also contained five passengers — including three adults, a 13-year-old, and an 8-year-old, all from Tennessee — but THP did not mention any injuries or charges among them.

However, authorities said the tractor-trailer’s 29-year-old Kentucky driver was not injured during the incident and is not facing charges.

According to THP, the first crash caused a second crash, which involved a 2015 Honda CRV and a 2005 GMC Yukon.

Officials did not share any details about the circumstances surrounding the second wreck, but they did say the Honda CRV had three Tennessee occupants, including a 27-year-old driver, a 10-year-old passenger, and a 5-year-old passenger, none of whom were injured or charged.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old Kentucky man driving the GMC, which had no passengers, received minor injuries, along with a citation for failure to exercise due care, THP reported.

All four drivers and at least three of the seven passengers involved in both crashes were wearing their seatbelts or properly restrained at the time, authorities said.