Macon Co. man faces 17 charges after police chase led to meth lab, abused animals found at home

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — What was supposed to be a simple arrest, led to a shocking discovery for the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

“We come here yesterday to pick up a Mr. Joshua Reece on a violation of probation,” said Sheriff Mark Gammons of the Macon Co Sheriffs Dept.

When deputies attempted to locate Reece, he wasn’t home. Deputies took a look around his lot of land in Lafayette to find a scene of dead and malnourished animals.

“We noticed an odor of something dead,” said Sheriff Gammons. “We started finding a lot of dead chickens and roosters on the property. Some were alive. And, also we found several puppies that were manged over and in pretty bad shape.”

Dead chickens were left in barrels, and two dead puppies were found in a shallow grave.

Wednesday afternoon, deputies found Reece driving on a nearby highway in a black SUV. Reece tried to get away, but detectives were able to take him into custody.

“Had to chase him in a pursuit, 10-12 miles before he clipped the front end of two of my vehicles,” said Sheriff Gammons. “We had to ease him off the side of the road on Rocky Mountain Road.”

Thursday, animal control sifted through about a half-acre of land behind Reece’s home. They found animal remains, live chickens and malnourished dogs. Inside the home, detectives also found weapons and a shake and bake meth lab.

“We’re still taking inventory of about 25 guns,” said Gammons. “There will be some weapons charges around the drugs and animal cruelty to the chickens, as well as to the puppies.”

Reece now faces 17 charges ranging from reckless driving, animal cruelty and evading arrest.