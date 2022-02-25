MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Macon County man has been arrested after he reportedly downloaded and shared sexually exploitive material of children.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents conducted an undercover operation and identified Aaron Green, then 38, as the man responsible for downloading and sharing online content consistent with child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

On Friday, agents along with deputies from the Macon County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Green’s home. He was later arrested and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Green, now 39 years old, was booked into the Macon County Jail and bond was set at $100,000.