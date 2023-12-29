MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several Macon County first responders played a pivotal role in helping a boy after a traumatic experience.

On the night of Thursday, Dec. 21, Macon County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said a kid named Kandon was critically injured in an incident.

A relative’s “swift action” brought the boy to Station 2, where an EMS crew quickly got to work stabilizing him and treating his injuries, according to officials. After that, Kandon was flown to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, where he spent three days recovering.

Even though Kandon faced immense challenges, Macon County EMS said the support he received from the community served as a “beacon of hope.”

When the boy returned home, the EMS crew who tended to his injuries after the incident decided to go above and beyond the call of duty. Officials said EMT Amanda Jackson, AEMT Joey Roberts, and Paramedic Randy Carter not only visited Kandon, but they also brought him a care package to help brighten his days during the recovery process.

“Let’s rally together to send our love and well wishes to Kandon as he heals,” Macon County EMS wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, Dec. 28. “The strength of our community shines brightest in moments of adversity, and together, we can make a positive impact on his journey to recovery.”

No additional details have been shared about the incident that left Kandon injured last week.