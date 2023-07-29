MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A member of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office lost his life overnight following an on-duty crash involving a wrong-way driver.

According to Chief Deputy Kyle Petty, the collision took place around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 along Highway 10, north of Lafayette.

Petty told News 2 the driver crossed the center line and hit Sgt. William Cherry head-on. Cherry reportedly died in the crash.

The driver — whose name has not been released — was flown to the hospital, Petty said. There is no word on the nature of the driver’s injuries.

Petty reported Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating the incident, adding that charges are pending against the driver.

No additional details have been shared about this deadly crash.