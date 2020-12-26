M.L. Rose offering free meals to displaced Nashville explosion residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — M.L. Rose Craft Beer and Burgers is one local restaurant that is stepping up to help the residents displaced after a Christmas morning explosion downtown.

Councilmember Freddie O’Connell wrote on Twitter Friday that the restaurant chain is offering free meals to people displaced by the explosion that rocked 2nd Avenue on Friday. The area is under strict curfew until Sunday at 4:30 p.m. while a federal investigation into an explosion of an RV is underway.

M.L. Rose is also offering a 25 percent discount to first responders.

M.L. Rose has several area locations including 8th Avenue South, Charlotte Avenue, and 11th Avenue North.