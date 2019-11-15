Lyft scooters leaving Nashville amid controversy over safety concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lyft will remove its scooters from the streets of Nashville next week, the company says.

In a statement released to News 2 Thursday night, a Lyft spokesperson said “we’re shifting resources and will be ending scooter operations [in Nashville] on November 22.”

“We’re grateful to our scooter riders in Nashville as well as our partners in Metro,” the spokesperson added. “We look forward to continuing to provide riders with other modes of reliable transportation.”

The controversy over scooters in Nashville has been ongoing for months and peaked following the May death of Brady Gaulke. Metro police said the 26-year-old was hit by a rideshare vehicle while riding an electric scooter near downtown Nashville.

The city previously said only three scooter companies would be allowed to stay in Nashville. The selection process is currently underway.