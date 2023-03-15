SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jackpot! A lottery player in Spring Hill is adding $350,000 to the bank after winning big during Tuesday night’s drawing.

The lucky player won the prize money by the playing the “Daily Tennessee Jackpot” — a new Tennessee-only game that has drawings every day.

Tickets for the game are just $1 per play, and for an extra $1, players can add the “Quick Cash” option which allows players the chance to win up to $500 instantly.

The winning ticket was purchased at Food Lion located on 5341 Main Street in Spring Hill.

No other information will be released until the prize is claimed.