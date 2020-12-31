Lt. Governor McNally may soon quit lacrosse, but not his current job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s Lt. Governor says he would like to run a “couple of more times.”

Randy McNally is all but assured of being re-elected to the position by his fellow state senators next month as Republicans hold a commanding supermajority in the chamber.

McNally has been in Tennessee’s legislature since 1979 and in his current position since 2017.

During an interview this week with News 2, Lt. Governor McNally was asked about his future.

“I would like to continue to run for a couple of more times I believe, and of course a lot depends on my health, too,” said Sen. McNally.

So far “health is good,” added the 76-year-old, but he is likely giving up one thing because of his age.

In recent years, Sen. McNally discovered that he liked being an occasional goalie in lacrosse.

“I might have played my last game,” added the Lt. Governor.