PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A License Plate Recognition camera (LPR) is being credited for helping put a rideshare driver accused of robbing two women behind bars.

Myron Hughes, 44, was booked into the Metro Jail just after midnight after an LPR camera alerted authorities to his vehicle in Portland.

“The LPR really allowed us to come to a quick, efficient, successful resolution,” Sumner County Chief Deputy Eric Craddock told News 2.

A four-day search for Hughes came to an end on the north side of Portland Thursday night.

“He was outside of Nashville, so I can only presume he thought he was safe. I think he had an acquaintance in the Portland, Orlinda area that he was visiting, and we think that’s what brought him up to our area,” Craddock explained.

As Hughes passed one of the city’s LPR cameras, an alert deputy was quickly on his track, ultimately catching Hughes at a nearby store.

“A patrol deputy just being on his toes went in and arrested the suspect,” Craddock said.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said early Sunday morning, the two victims, ages 22 and 24, requested an Uber to pick them up on Broadway for a ride home. Information from Uber indicated the vehicle was being driven by a woman. When the car pulled up, the make, model (a Kia Forte), and license plate matched what Uber had sent them, but a man — now identified as Hughes — was behind the wheel, not the woman Uber said would be picking them up.

The victims said Hughes told them the woman they were expecting to pick them up was sick, according to investigators. Having verified the license plate number sent to them, the victims got into the car.

Police said as Hughes drove down Nolensville Pike near Yelton Drive, he claimed to be lost and pulled onto a side street. That’s when he reportedly showed the victims a pistol and demanded they get out of the car and leave all their belongings behind.

“I would encourage anyone who uses a rideshare program to make sure that all of the information is accurate, and if it’s not, stop and call another rideshare. Five minutes is well worth not being robbed and going through that traumatic experience,” Craddock said.

Hughes has a lengthy criminal past with charges that date back to 1997 in Davidson County. Those charges range from criminal trespassing to theft and vandalism, along with several felony drug charges.

Craddock touts LPRs for keeping the streets safer.

“We’ve recovered stolen equipment; we’ve recovered a stolen skid steer, stolen cars; we solved a silver alert; there was a child homicide, a vehicle crash that involved an infant that we solved in an hour because of LPR’s. These are absolutely a force multiplier and a tool that we use to solve crime here in Sumner County,” he said.

Davidson County doesn’t have LPRs yet. After a six-month pilot program test last year and much debate, Metro Council voted to permanently put them in place. A number of meetings are being held this month to further discuss those plans.