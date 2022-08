MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after Mt. Juliet police’s Guardian Shield License Plate Recognition cameras alerted them to a stolen car.

Mt. Juliet police say a 2020 Toyota Camry that had been stolen from Nashville on July 19 was intercepted on Lebanon Road near Matterhorn Drive.

After stopping the car, police took a man into custody. The man was wanted out of Nashville for harassment and an order of protection violation, according to police.