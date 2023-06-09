MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for theft out of Wilson County was arrested after Mt. Juliet police caught him driving a stolen truck.

Mt. Juliet police said license plate recognition cameras alerted officers to a license plate that was reported stolen out of Nashville on Tuesday.

Officers intercepted the truck on Lebanon Road near Curd Road and determined the truck has also been stolen from London, Kentucky on Tuesday.

After stopping the stolen truck, officers took the theft suspect into custody.

No other information was released.