LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A combination of good police work and a license plate recognition (LPR) camera hit in Lebanon may have solved multiple crimes in Middle Tennessee.

It all came together Wednesday night as a stolen van out of Nashville rolls by an LPR camera in Lebanon. Within minutes, LPD officers pulled the van over in a Home Depot parking lot and slapped handcuffs on the driver, now identified as 30-year-old Jonas Berry.

Officers quickly determined the stolen van, with a key still jammed into the ignition, was full of expensive power tools that police say are probably stolen.

The van was also towing a trailer loaded with equipment and ladders and a commercial grade zero turn mower that police say is definitely stolen. “The zero turn mower had all the VIN numbers painted or scratched and several of the items in the van were in that same type of condition,” said Lt. PJ Hardy.

Hardy says detectives have several items to check with surrounding agencies to see what has been reported as stolen. “And hopefully we can help them out clear some of their cases as well,” he added.

Berry was initially booked into the Wilson County Jail and charged with multiple theft charges.

On Friday, the 30-year-old was booked into the Williamson County Jail for a failure to appear warrant.