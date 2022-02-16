GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County authorities are on the lookout for two members of a market burglary gang who are still at large and considered suspects in similar market break-ins across Middle Tennessee.

Officers got their break in the case thanks to a nearby LPR camera that was able to read one of the older Tennessee license plates on the alleged getaway car.

It all went down Jan. 28 around 3 a.m. at the Rock Bridge Market in Sumner County.

It’s there the market bandits broke in through the drive-thru window and detectives say they got away with $1200 in cash.

Sumner County detectives quickly responded, and using LPR cameras in the area, they found the suspect vehicle. Luckily, the silver Dodge Charger had an older Tennessee license tag and the camera read it perfectly.

Detectives quickly learned the getaway car was registered to 35-year-old Karussia Rogers who reportedly rented the car from Enterprise.

Detective Brian Reynolds said the LPR camera helped lawmen quickly get a “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) out to other officers in the area.

“It was the only vehicle in the area, so it was able to give us something to look for and Westmoreland was actually able to spot the vehicle and make contact with it,” Detective Reynolds said.

Bodycam video from the Westmoreland Police Department showed some tense moments as the vehicle was pulled over in a neighborhood.

Officers had their guns out and were shouting commands to the three people inside the car.

“Stay where you are at!”

After a few tense moments, a male passenger ran into the darkness between the homes.

As officers attempted to take the suspects out of the Dodge, the driver drove away, escaping by driving over front yards, dangerously close to exposed law officers who were trying to stop the speeding car.

“You can see on video there are two guys outside their vehicles where she is coming toward them,” Detective Reynolds said.

There was a brief chase, but it was called off after a few minutes. Thanks to the LPR camera, officers know the car was a rental and they quickly learned the driver was Rogers, who is picked up a few days later in Tullahoma.

As for the other two bandits, both are still missing. Detectives say the passenger who ran from the car ended up breaking into a home improvement business, stole a flatbed work truck and drove it through a gate and off the lot.

That man and the truck are still missing.

Detective Reynolds told News 2, the trio is persons of interest in similar market break-ins from Marshal, Giles, Wilson and Sumner Counties.

Karussia Rogers, the female driver, is in the Sumner County jail. She is charged with the following:

Reckless Driving

Criminal Trespassing

Reckless Endangerment

Evading Arrest – Motor Vehicle (x2)

Burglary

Theft

Her bond is $150,000.00

If you have any information in this case, you are urged to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.