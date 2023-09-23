MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Loved ones are in mourning after a 30-year-old woman was killed in a sudden car crash along U.S. Route 430, just north of Lewisburg.

On Friday, Sept. 15, LeighAnn Maxwell was driving in Marshall County, when her parents said she lost control of her car and went into a ravine, hitting several trees.

LeighAnn Maxwell’s car following a crash on U.S. Route 431, just north of Lewisburg. (Courtesy: Stacy McCord)

Maxwell was a proud United Auto Workers (UAW) member, following in her parents’ footsteps of making car parts.

Maxwell’s mom, Stacy McCord, remembered her love of cars, as well as the two sons she leaves behind.

“She just enjoyed life, she loved driving…Ninety-nine percent of the time, she was in a good mood, bouncy, sarcastic,” McCord said.

Maxwell’s funeral was held on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

“We always had a very strong support system in our community as far as her friends, and I got to see a whole lot of friends that I haven’t seen in a long time,” McCord added.

Maxwell’s coworkers, friends, and family members are working to help cover the costs associated with the funeral.