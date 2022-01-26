WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friends and family are now reflecting on the lives of the family of three that was found dead near I-840.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the bodies of three people were found in the 3700 block of Boston Theta Road Wednesday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m.

Williamson County authorities confirmed the three bodies are those of a missing Hickman County family — Jeremy Cook, his fiance Johanan Manor and their 8-year-old child Adliana Manor.

It was an emotional day for Jennifer Biggs, Johanan’s sister.

“Johanan was the sweetest loving person you’ll ever know,” Biggs said.

As for Jeremy Cook, Johanan’s fiancé, Biggs says he would have made the very best husband.

“He was protector, he was a provider,” Biggs said.

A close friend of the family, Erica Johnson, said she knew something was wrong and that was not like Johanan’s character to just disappear.

“She was always a dependable person. She told you she was going to be somewhere, she was going to be there,” Johnson said.

“She would never take her daughter out of school for no reason, she would never be a no-call no-show for work. She has just gotten a new job and she loved that job,” Johnson said.

Several Facebook posts urging Tennesseans to help in the search for the missing family were shared thousands of times. It’s an action the family is truly thankful for.

“It’s sad that her family and friends had to be her biggest advocate’s to even look for them to get the word out there,” Johnson said. “They will be extremely missed. They had a beautiful 8-year-old little girl who will be extremely missed.”