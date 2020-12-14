Louisiana man recovered from Crossville lake

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced the body of a 61-year-old has been recovered from Nickajack Lake.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced the body of a 61-year-old Louisiana man has been recovered from Nickajack Lake.

TWRA Officers, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marion County Rescue Squad were dispatched around 1 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of man falling from a boat.

Officers said Bobby Beardsley was returning from a marina to a houseboat on a small craft when he fell into the water. A person on the houseboat attempted to help but was unsuccessful.

Beardsley’s body was recovered around 9 a.m. Monday. The incident remains under investigation.