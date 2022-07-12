NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is faced with evading arrest and felony drug charges after police said a lottery ticket helped lead to her arrest.

According to Metro Nashville Police, detectives were reportedly conducting surveillance at an Exxon located at 2200 Brick Church Pike when they said two people walked up to 45-year-old Jeanine Botts’ car.

MNPD said they observed the two individuals walk away with a torn lottery ticket, which police said is commonly used in drug deals.

Officials allegedly followed Botts as she left and attempted to initiate a traffic stop after she ran a red light at Dickerson Pike and East Trinity Lane, but she drove off.

Detectives said they located Botts at a Bordeaux home on Hydes Ferry Road and took her into custody.

During a search, police said they found three grams of crack cocaine, one gram of heroin, and a torn lottery ticket consistent with the lottery ticket seen on the individual at the gas station.