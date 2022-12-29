NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Thursday, the Nashville Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in a Hermitage neighborhood. As the sound of first responders working filled the air, it was the tears that steadily flowed that stood out the most.

“I come home, and the house is gone,” said Regina Haskins, as she looked at the aftermath of the fire.

Fire officials were called to the home just after 11 p.m. on Cortez Court. At the time, multiple people were inside the home, including Mary Lou Bissinger.

“Them boys tried to get her out, and they couldn’t get her out, it was too much smoke,” said Christopher Gilliland, her son. “I could only imagine what them boys was trying to do when that house was on fire, trying to get their granny up out of that house. I can only imagine what they was doing or what they are going through, they couldn’t get her.”

Bissinger is described as a loving mother, grandmother and friend.

“She was a very good woman. Very outgoing, loving, she would do anything for you. She would do anything for her kids, her grandkids,” said Haskins.

Bissinger is now part of multiple people who have died this month in a fatal fire across the state.

Just hours before the Hermitage fire, crews in Maury County were called to a home on Fly Road, where they found a victim trapped inside a burning home. According to a press release, first responders did everything they could to help.

Over in Cumberland County, investigators are still looking into a fire that claimed the lives of six people.

Near Memphis, one person was found dead inside a Covington home. Prior to any first responders arriving, neighbors told our sister station, WREG, that one of them called the fire in, while another neighbor rushed into the home trying to save a person trapped. Despite their efforts, it was unsuccessful.

The cause of the Hermitage fire remains under investigation. In Maury County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working to determine the case of the fire.