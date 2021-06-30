Lost hikers rescued along Smith County trail

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two hikers were rescued Tuesday afternoon after the pair got lost on the Bearwaller Gap trail in Smith County.

The Smith County Rescue Squad was notified around 1 p.m. that two female hikers had called for help and were only able to provide information about their surroundings.

Captain Chris Dallas said he was able to use the description to determine their approximate location.

The chief and other members of the Smith County Rescue Squad walked the trail in 93-degree heat and located the hikers about a mile away.

The two were transported back to their campsite at Defeated Creek.

The rescue squad said the two had carried enough water to keep hydrated while they were lost, so they did not need medical attention.