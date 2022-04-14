NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music legend and original Honky Tonk Girl, Loretta Lynn, celebrates her 90th birthday Thursday, April 14th.
The Coal Miner’s Daughter is also an iconic Opry member and the Grand Ole Opry house has a special celebration lined up; the Opry debut of Twitty and Lynn.
Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn are the grandchildren of the famed duo of Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. According to the Opry, they have taken to the road to honor their grandparents they fondly call “Memaw” and “Poppy.”
Lynn made her own Opry debut October 15, 1960. She was inducted as a member two years later.
Also featured Thursday night a performance by Lynn’s sister, Opry member Crystal Gale, The Gatlin Brothers, Elizabeth Cook, and Maggie Rose.
Tickets for “Loretta Lynn’s 90th Birthday Celebration” can be fond at this link. You can listen into the show by tuning to WSM Radio.