Look ahead: Thanksgiving traffic and construction zones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As more and more Middle Tennesseans begin to hit the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday, they’ll have to navigate not only traffic but also countless construction zones.

But there is relief in sight.

With more than one million Tennesseans expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday according to AAA, planning ahead for delays and extra traffic on the roads will be crucial.

“There’s going to be high volume traffic anyway so we don’t want to do anything to obstruct the journey for people when they’re going to their destination,” said TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte.

TDOT’s plan is to halt lane closures beginning the day before Thanksgiving at noon through Monday at 6 a.m.

“During that time, there will not be any lane closures due to construction,” said Schulte.

Schulte said that’ll apply to all construction projects in the state, including the I-24 Smart Corridor and the massive I-440 reconstruction project connecting east to west Nashville.

“I think an important distinction to make is just because we aren’t having lane closures in these construction zones, doesn’t mean some contractors won’t be working,” said Schulte.

A big one to watch for is I-440.

“We know for sure, there are going to be people working on the 440 project during the holiday weekend because of the accelerated scheduled,” said Schulte. “So it’s really important for drivers to be on the lookout for workers as they drive in those construction zones.”

Drivers should also consider taking alternate routes.

For I-440, there’s Briley Parkway and farther south I-840.

For I-24, consider Antioch and Murfreesboro Pikes.

Schulte said it’s also important for drivers to obey speed limit reductions in construction zones and to not drive distracted.