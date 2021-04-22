Longtime Tennessee State Senator Thelma Harper dead at 80

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Longtime Tennessee State Senator Thelma Harper has died at the age of 80.

The Tennessee Senate Democratic Press Caucus Secretary confirmed to News 2 Senator Harper’s passing. She represented Nashville in the State Senate for three decades, serving the 19th District.

She was the longest serving female State Senator in Tennessee history and the first African-American woman to be elected State Senator in 1991.

The Senate Democratic Caucus issued a joint statement on Senator Harper’s death.

“As the first African-American woman elected to the state Senate and the longest-serving female senator in Tennessee history, Sen. Harper was a trailblazer who accomplished as much in her decades of public service as any Tennessee legend who came before her. But she never let awards and accolades come before the work of the people. Whether she was fighting landfills for her neighbors, serving a community organization or leading a hearing in the legislature, Thelma Harper was a strong voice for her community, for justice and our most vulnerable children. While this is a sad day for Tennessee, our state is a better place for her legacy of leadership. Thelma Harper loved the Tennessee Senate and the Tennessee Senate loved her right back.”