Longtime elementary school teacher killed in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A longtime teacher with the Paris Special School District was killed when her SUV was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Henry County earlier this week.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Kimberly McDaniel was driving one of the vehicles involved in the collision around 4 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 641 near Halfway Market in Springville.

The 39-year-old, who lived in Big Sandy, was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries, according to a THP crash report.

Norma Gerrell, the Director of Schools for Paris Special School District released a statement to News 2 and identified McDaniel as a first grade teacher at W.G. Rhea Elementary School.

McDaniel, described by Gerrell as the “mother hen,” had been teaching with the district for 15 years.

We are devastated at the loss of Ms. Kim Stowe McDaniel, first grade teacher at W.G. Rhea Elementary in Paris Special School District. Ms. McDaniel has been teaching in PSSD for 15 years. She was one of the most nurturing, loving, and caring individuals I have ever known. In addition, Ms. Kim was an extraordinarily organized teacher. She was the “mother hen” who kept the first grade teachers on their toes. We grieve with Ms. Kim’s son and husband at her passing. The outpouring of love both from inside Rhea Elementary School and outside from our community has been remarkable. Norma Gerrell, Director of Schools for Paris Special School District

One of the other drivers involved in the fatal crash, a 33-year-old man from Holladay, was also injured, but the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

The crash remains under investigation by THP.