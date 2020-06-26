Long lines at Williamson County Clerk’s Office frustrates residents

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Williamson County, some people are frustrated while trying to conduct official business with the county government.

The clerk’s office had to change their policies due to COVID-19 since they resumed in-person services.

They are experiencing big crowds because people have not been able to renew all types of registrations for months due to the pandemic. Hundreds have had to wait in a long line for hours to get a number at 7:30 a.m. and since they go very quickly, people are getting here as early as 5:45 a.m.

Due to a lack of staff and social distancing guidelines, the number system allows them to make sure everyone can be seen and large crowds will be avoided. However, people have brought in chairs and one man read an entire newspaper because of how long the wait was.

News 2 met multiple people who have had to come a few days in a row, which they say is an inconvenience and there has to be a more efficient way to operate.

“I came yesterday to see if I could go ahead and renew because I tried online and it wouldn’t let me do that and I had to drive from Spring Hill where I live to here and the policeman said ‘no, you’ll have to come back here tomorrow between 6 and 7 in the morning and get a number and they will tell you when to come back after you get the number,’” explained G.G. Valorani.

“It’s not acceptable to me. I’m upset. He just had knee surgery, the gentleman in front of me. The gentleman behind me is way older than I am sitting in a chair. I’m retired, I don’t get this. This is like a line? I feel like I’m in a socialist country,” added Valorani.

The County Clerk’s office issued a statement to News 2, which reads:

The County Clerk’s office is striving to provide effective service to our citizens while protecting the health and safety of our employees and the public. Unfortunately, at the present time, allowing a large number of people to congregate within our office presents health risks. We have tried several strategies, including a number-issuing system, to address this, but we recognize that citizens are frustrated that they are not currently receiving the level of service they are accustomed to. We are currently exploring additional strategies so that we can provide effective service during this challenging time. We appreciate the people of Williamson County being patient with us while we continue to try to find the best way to balance efficiency with protection of our staff and the public.

The clerk’s office said it has tried different strategies and realize residents are frustrated but they are working to find a solution.

