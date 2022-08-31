PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cookeville High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday as officials investigated the threat of a firearm on campus.

The Cookeville Police Department reported the agency received information a student on campus might have a gun.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The school was placed on lockdown while police units were sent to the campus to investigate, according to Cookeville police.

Lieutenant Anthony Leonard said no threats were found to be valid and no weapon was found at the school.

Lockdown was lifted at the school and classes proceeded as usual.