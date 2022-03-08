CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two school in Cheatham County are following lockdown protocols Tuesday morning after a threat toward the schools circulated online.

Cheatham County Central High School is on lockdown due to a potential threat toward campus while Cheatham County Middle School is following lockout procedures as an abundance of caution.

The district reported all students are safe and accounted for. Deputies with the Cheatham County Sheriff’sOffice have responded to both schools and are assisting with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately releaased.