Nashville business owner works to spread holiday cheer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One local business owner is working to spread cheer this holiday season.

Mark Strange, owner of 360° Painting of Greater Nashville, decided to suit up and drive around town in a red 1963 Ford pickup truck. He hopes this Christmas activity will become a new Nashville holiday tradition.

“There’s a lot of things that are canceled in our world but Christmas is not canceled, Santa is not canceled, love, generosity, kindness are not canceled, and I think people respond to that they’re wanting some joy and hope in the midst of all the darkness of the pandemic,” Strange said.

Strange has driven on I-65, I-40, in the downtown square, and through surrounding suburbs pulling a Christmas tree in the truck bed.