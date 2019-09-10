Local non-profit in the Bahamas to help with Hurricane Dorian relief, recovery

A local non-profit from Nashville landed in the Bahamas on Tuesday to help with relief and recovery from Hurricane Dorian.

From flattened homes to entire neighborhoods flooded with water and debris, new images capture a once beautiful Bahamian coastline now devastated by natural disaster.

“We took a really small team with us because it’s extremely difficult to get in right now,” said Britnie Turner, Founder & President of Aerial Global Community.

That team, consisting of Turner and six others from the non-profit, an emergency room doctor, an emergency room nurse, and a U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret to help with security.

With no water or electricity, Turner said the immediate goal addresses some of the most pressing needs.

“Our goal is not only to medical relief, emergency medical relief, we’re going to be handing out over 1,000 solar lights with the group called Iris Relief,” said Turner.

Turner said the long-term goal is to help the Bahamas recover and rebuild.

“But bigger picture, we are going to be working with the Bahamian government to help them master plan the recovery process,” said Turner.

The team has taken with them the expertise of helping with Hurricanes past, like Irma.

“Our vision is to take the best practices from these other places that have gone through it and share them so they don’t take 20 years to learn the same lesson,” said Turner.

Turner said the team already has a long list of people who want to come and help.

Once they assess the damage, they’ll have a better idea of who and what the area needs.

More about Aerial Global Community: https://www.aerialglobalcommunity.org/