Local non-profit in need of donations after weekend burglary

A local non-profit is hoping the community will consider donating supplies and toys after its storage unit was reportedly burglarized over the weekend.

“Walking in, my heart broke,” said Laurie Green, Executive Director of non-profit Southern Alliance for People and Animal Welfare or SAFPAW. “My heart – it just dropped to the floor and it broke.”

That sight — missing boxes amid a ransacked storage unit belonging to the non-profit.

SAFPAW helps those in poverty and their pets.

“They stole several boxes of toys, two cases of propane, about three heaters, about six one-burner camping stoves that people cook on,” said Green.

Green said the storage unit stays locked at all times.

But sometime over the weekend, someone had made their way in by taking out the AC unit, opening the window, and then crawling in.

The items, estimated at about $600, were going to be handed out at SAFPAW’s annual Christmas Toy Drive on December 19th.

“Whoever did this, they hurt us, they hurt my heart, but they didn’t stop us,” said Green. “If I have to pay for it myself, this is going to happen.”

That’s where Green is hoping the community will help to replace the stolen items through donations.

“We can’t do it without people who open up their wallets at this time of year,” she said.

Hope during this season of giving, Green said she also wishes upon the person responsible.

“I hope they got something out of what they stole,” said Green. “I hope it helped them.”

Green said she has reported the incident to police, but with no witnesses, it’ll likely be a complete loss.

Green said she has added cameras and will have a new security system up by the weekend.

If you’d like to donate, the items needed include:

-Tents

-Sleeping bags

-Buddy heaters

-Socks

-Backpacks

-Toys (for ages up to 17 years old)

To donate:

Call (615) 474-8390

Visit Safpaw.org

Email Safpawnashville@gmail.com

Drop off at 124 Glancy in Goodlettsville