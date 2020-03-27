Local nail salon turns into makeshift face mask sewing station

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Brentwood nail salon forced to temporarily close its doors because of Covid-19 is using the space to help make face masks for area healthcare providers.

Employees and volunteers from Zen Nails have so far made 2,000 face masks, face shields, and patient gowns.

The raw supplies were donated.

For owners Diep Luc and Trang Nguyen, the effort is a way to give back.

“We’re trying to do whatever we can at this moment to give back to people,” said Luc. “We’ve been in this country and it’s done a lot for us, so at a time like this, at this moment of time, it’s really hard for everybody. So whatever we can do, we have to do it.”

“I encourage the community, everybody can help,” said Nguyen. “If we can help, everybody can help.”

The owners plan to donate most of the supplies this weekend to area hospitals.

If you are in need of supplies, email trangnguyen909@gmail.com or you can send a message to the Zen Nails at Brentwood Facebook Page.