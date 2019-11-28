Local man thankful after family survives Albania’s 6.4-magnitude earthquake

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man from Brentwood, an Albanian immigrant, is extra thankful this Thanksgiving after his family survived a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in his home country.

“This has taken a toll on all Albanians and me included,” Ferdinant Balla said as he wraps up his call with his niece overseas.

The deadly quake struck the country’s Adriatic coast Tuesday, killing at least 42 people and injuring more than 750. It’s the strongest quake to hit the area since the late 1960s.

Balla says his family is devastated.

“I am thankful my family is alive,” he said. “One of my neighbor’s mother and child were pulled out of the rubble yesterday.”

They didn’t make it.

Ballas’s home country is in ruins. Buildings are now nothing but scraps of concrete and steel.

“It’s hard for me to deal with this,” Balla said, telling News 2 his niece narrowly escaped her 12 story apartment building, making it out with minor scrapes.

“It was scary to me,” he said. “She is my little niece, you know, I changed her diapers. I don’t tell her enough how much I love her and miss her.”

Thousands of Albanian’s have been displaced, either because their homes were severely damaged or because it is still unsafe to return home because of the aftershocks, many of which have been measured over a magnitude of 5.0

The government has vowed to provide new homes during 2020 for all those left homeless.