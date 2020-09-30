City leaders calling for sidewalks, more crosswalks after 3rd pedestrian killed on Dickerson Pike this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police need help tracking down a car that struck and killed a pedestrian early Tuesday morning on Dickerson Pike.

They’re looking for a 2012 dark gray metallic Chevrolet Cruz that likely sustained damage to the passenger’s side from the crash. Metro police said the driver hit and killed 38-year old Marques Campbell near Cleveland Street and fled the scene.

Metro police investigators said Campbell’s death is the third pedestrian fatality on Dickerson Pike this month, and city leaders agree something needs to be done quickly.

Metro Nashville City Councilman Sean Parker represents District 5 where Dickerson Pike is located.

“This area has been in need of sidewalks and safe crossings for years. We’ve had projects approved but they have not come to fruition yet,” Parker said.

He said sidewalks are beneficial for everyone, but on this side of town, they are even more valuable.

“Poor and working-class people sometimes have to use sidewalks. They don’t have a car. They have to walk to the bus stop. They have to walk to the grocery store. So it does become an equity issue at a certain point where sidewalks are something that will benefit everyone. But they do most benefit the people that really need them,” Parker said.

Chris Peacock walks on Dickerson Pike twice a day to get to and from work.

“There’s not a sidewalk or nothing either on the way down here. It gets touchy. You know cars come flying down here on the main strip,” Peacock said. “Any kind of sidewalk would be better. Something to help people that walk down this road because it’s a very traverse road.”

Tuesday afternoon, News 2 saw about a dozen people walking on the side of the road while cars whizzed past. Parker said until sidewalks and more crosswalks are installed, he’s urging everyone to stay alert.

“Please just be careful when you’re out driving. Watch for pedestrians even if it’s at night. You don’t have to always go over the speed limit. Please pay attention to your surroundings and look out for vulnerable road users,” Parker said.

Parker said the Metro Council has already signed off on a project that will add sidewalks from Douglas Avenue to Trinity Lane. But the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) expected completion date is not until May 2022. Parker said he will be pushing to make sure the project stays on track and is completed by the deadline.

If you have any information on the hit and run that killed Marques Campbell, you can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.