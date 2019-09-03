Local first responders venture to Florida to help with hurricane relief efforts

FLORIDA (WKRN) — First responders from Middle Tennessee are heading toward the storm zone in Florida that Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit. Some have arrived, and now are waiting.

Three men from Ashland City’s Fire Department are literally camping out outside of Jacksonville. Once the storm hits, they’ll be given assignments.

In addition, three others from Dickson make up their swift water rescue team. They’re armed with equipment and resources, ready to help at any given moment.

“Here’s some of the boats we’ll use and we’ve got rafts with paddles and boats with motors, so if we can get somewhere with a motor that’s ideal,” said Michael Osman with Ashland City Fire Department.

40 first responders have ventured from our area to specifically make up these swift water rescue teams. In total, about 120 first responders from Middle Tennessee are there and ready to help.