GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) – The ATF, FBI & Metro Nashville Police Department have joined Greenbrier police in their search for brazen gun shop bandits who drove a stolen truck through the front of the store early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. at Guns And Leather on Highway 41A in Greenbrier.

Video shows a stolen Ford F-150 driving around the store and parking in the front lot. Then after a minute or so, multiple suspects got out while the driver slowly drove up the two stairs and through the fortified glass and steel front door, causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Police say the suspects were only in the store for less than a minute, perhaps startled by the alarm.

The owner told News 2 the suspects took half a dozen long guns that include AR 15’s, AK 47’s and shot guns.

Dennis Williams has owned the store for 22 years and said he’s dealt attempted burglaries in the past, but nothing like this.

Guns and Leather crime scene (Photo: WKRN)

“It’s really sickening that you would have people work this hard at not working and taking from other people,” Williams said.

According to Greenbrier police, the truck rushed out of the parking lot directly in front of stopped traffic.

One of those drivers reportedly called police who were on scene in less than two minutes.

According to police, the suspects ditched the stolen Ford F-150 about two blocks away. They used a second car to make their get-away.

Greenbrier Police Chief Randy Pack said the theft of half a dozen high-powered weapons is concerning.

“Those weapons will be used in a crime. They didn’t steal them for any other purpose; they will sell them or use them themselves and now we are going to catch them,” Chief Pack said.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Greenbrier police at 615-643-4467.