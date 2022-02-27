LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – For some in Middle Tennessee, the Russia-Ukraine conflict hits close to home.

Lina Young is a Cumberland University student who was adopted from Ukraine as a teenager. Although she now lives in Lebanon, she left behind her father, grandparents, sister, and other relatives.

Young recalled seeing tensions with Russia first-hand dating back to 2014, however, the recent invasion is unlike any conflict she’s seen before. She called her father earlier this week who said bombs were going off near their backyard.

“I was talking to my dad and literally heard a bomb go off. And my dad is almost 66 years old, and I’ve never seen a man cry from hearing so much noise outside of his house and seeing people get out of tanks and walking around the house,” Young said. “My grandma said that they came in and they tried to take stuff away, like food, warm clothes, like take animals away.”

She said the rest of the world is only seeing a glimpse of the horror that people are dealing with on the ground.

“That’s all my social media consists of right now is just dead people, buildings that are not there, tanks that are running over cars with people in it. My friend lost her mom because they went out and stood there with flags,” Young described. “They’re literally shooting people who are standing there peacefully just asking for no war.”

When asking Young what she believed could be done to help Ukraine, she said she thought financial sanctions were a good first step. She said raising awareness about the conflict, however, was her biggest priority.