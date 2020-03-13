Local childcare centers amp up sanitization efforts amid coronavirus concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As concerns of coronavirus spread force more schools, businesses, and organizations to close, that’s causing concern for childcare.

At First Baptist Church in Nashville, those concerns have turned handwashing into the center of almost every activity of the church’s preschool.

“Our first priority is to keep our kids and our staff healthy so that we can continue to serve families that work in downtown Nashville,” said Marissa Moore, Director of First Preschool at First Baptist Church of Nashville. “It is stressful, I’ll say. Just the uncertainty of it all and not knowing exactly how it’s going to impact our center and our families.”

Normal cleaning procedures are now repeated multiple times a day.

“We clean with soap and water and bleach solution every day,” said Moore. “So we’re just making sure that toys that might get neglected on a day-to-day basis are washed a little more frequently now.”

Even upon first entering the church, you’ll find the first of several sanitization stations outside each door.

To not take any chances, Moore said children who start to run a fever are isolated.

“Then parents are called in and asked to pick their child up immediately and then they have to stay out, they have to be fever-free for 24 hours before they can return to our center,” she said.

Moore and her staff are also taking the opportunity to teach the children about preventing spread.

“A lot of them didn’t know what was going on, and I think we are trying to shield them from that, so they’re not scared, but just encouraging them to take those extra measures,” said Moore.

Moore hopes those lessons will help to keep the preschool open.

“If we have a case that comes here, we’ll cross that bridge when it comes,” she said. “But right now, we’re just praying for our staff, praying for our kids that everyone stays healthy and well and that we’re able to operate.”

Middle Tennessee State University’s Ann Campbell Early Learning Center also remains open on a normal schedule.

An MTSU spokesperson said staff are doing some extra sanitizing during the day, but already had very stringent guidelines regarding sanitation for the children and staff.

Also, anyone who enters the building has to immediately wash their hands.