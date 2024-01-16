NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With several inches of snow covering much of Middle Tennessee after a winter storm rolled into the area Monday, many places have had to close their doors, including blood donation centers.

The cancellations of blood drives and closures of centers came at what Max Winitz, Media Relations Coordinator for Blood Assurance, called a “critical time.” Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center that serves healthcare facilities in Tennessee.

As the winter storm inundated the area on Monday, the community blood center only had a one-day supply of most blood types on its shelves. According to Winitz, Blood Assurance typically needs around 400 donors a day to adequately supply local hospitals.

However, Winitz said January is often one of the “most challenging” months of the year for blood donation centers due to people falling ill, the holidays and inclement weather. And Monday’s winter storm “significantly impacted” the blood supply.

“We see a significant drop in donations this time of year,” Winitz said. “So, while it’s not at all unheard of, it’s a dire situation. The only way it can be fixed is if people take an hour out of their day to go donate.”

Blood donations go to hospitals in locations across the state, including several Middle Tennessee cities like Clarksville, Franklin, Smyrna, Lebanon, Hendersonville, Tullahoma, and more. The nonprofit also serves neighboring states like Alabama and Kentucky.

In Nashville, TriStar Skyline Medical Center, TriStar Centennial Medical Center, and TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center all rely on blood donations collected by Blood Assurance to save trauma victims and surgery patients.

With the urgent need to replenish the blood supply, several Middle Tennessee donation centers reopened their doors on Tuesday, including locations in Nashville. However, Wintiz said the blood supply could be impacted for much of the week due to the winter weather.

“A lot of our mobile blood drives have been canceled,” he said. “With people stuck at home because of road conditions, or just not wanting to venture out, it goes without saying, that yes, it’s going to impact the supply.”

Blood Assurance is asking anyone who can safely get outside and give blood to make an appointment. The nonprofit is currently in urgent need of blood types A, B- and O.

Appointments can be scheduled by texting BAGIVE to 999777 or calling 800-962-0628. Donors can also set up an appointment online by clicking here. Current closures and reopenings can also be found on the nonprofit’s website.