Local bikers raise awareness, honor victims killed in New Hampshire motorcycle crash

Ten motorcyclists and members of The Jarheads Motorcycle Club were out riding on June 21 when the unthinkable happened: a pickup truck crashed into them motorcyclists, killing seven and injuring three others.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, was arrested at his home and is facing seven counts of negligent homicide. He pleaded not guilty in the case.

Word in Nashville spread fast about the crash, and fellow bikers are taking steps to honor the victims as well as raise awareness for distracted driving.

Among them is Niko Mollatiere from Boswell’s Harley-Davidson.

“When something like that happens, especially in the bike community, everyone is notifying everyone,” Mollatiere said.

Though he, and many enthusiasts like him, didn’t know these men, they feel like they do. Mollatiere told News 2 that biking isn’t only an activity, but also a lifestyle.

“For me, I said, this is a passion,” Mollatiere explains. “I don’t know what I would do if I gave up motorcycles.”

The Jarhead Motorcycle Club is comprised of U.S. Marine Corps veterans and their spouses.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but records show that Zhukovskyy has been pulled over twice in the past seven years for the suspicion of drunk driving.