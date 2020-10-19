Local addiction treatment foundation seeks help online after affected financially by COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The struggle of dealing with COVID-19 pandemic this year across the globe and here at home has only grown more cumbersome as the numbers continue to rise.

Now imagine the same feelings of isolation, loss of jobs, and loss of connection that many affected by the pandemic are dealing with. Those struggling with drug and alcohol abuse are battling those issues on top of their own struggles with addiction and recovery.

Cumberland Heights Foundation has been in business for 54 years helping families impacted by the disease of addiction find hope and healing, but like many businesses have also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In-person fundraisers, meant to provide funding for treatment programs and scholarships for those who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford treatment to get the help they need, have all been canceled for the year, and the center is looking for help to help fund the future of their foundation.

A 12-day virtual fundraiser will be held starting Monday, Oct. 19 to raise money to fight addiction and will be co-chaired by Vanderbilt Baseball Coach Tim Corbin on the Cumberland Heights website and on the Cumberland Heights social media accounts.

All money raised will help those who can’t afford treatment get the help they need, it will fund programs at a new state-of-the-art addiction treatment facility for adolescent boys, and will fund future projects part of the Cumberland Heights mission to transform lives and combat the addiction epidemic.

Metro Health Department reports that fatal drug overdoses in Nashville have already succeeded all of 2019, with Davidson County reporting 477 fatal overdoses since January 1.

For more information and to find out how you can help, click here to go to the Cumberland Heights website and help those who need it to get the help they need.