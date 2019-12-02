Loaded handgun found in restroom at Franklin Chick-fil-A

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — No charges have been filed against the owner of a loaded handgun found in a bathroom at a Franklin fast food restaurant Friday night.

Franklin police responded around 9:30 p.m. to the Chick-fil-A on Mallory Lane where an employee stated he discovered the gun in a men’s restroom stall. Restaurant employees had secured the weapon until officers arrived.

According to investigators, the owner of the gun later called police and stated he forgot his gun in the restroom stall. As of Monday morning, no charges were filed against the gun owner.

The investigation is ongoing.