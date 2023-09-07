MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Millersville are investigating after a loaded handgun was found on the side of the interstate.

At around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, a motorist called police saying they found a silver, metallic handgun near the guardrail on I-65 South near mile marker 104 by Bethel Road.

When officers responded, they found a Ruger 1911.

“Due to the location, it appears possibly someone left it on their hood or top of their car and took off, or they tossed it out the window,” Det. Flavis Burroughs with the Millersville Police Department said.

According to Burroughs, the magazine on the weapon was jammed, probably due to rust and dents from being hit by cars and trucks.

Because the gun was loaded and because investigators could not render the weapon safe due to rust and damage, officers took the weapon apart.

“Because it was loaded, we don’t want to put anyone in a situation where it is unsafe. So we took it apart,” Burroughs said.

According to detectives, the weapon was not reported lost or stolen, and though there are serial numbers on it, detectives said they have been unable to track down the gun’s owner.

“Understandably this was on the side of the interstate, but this could have been on the side of Highway 31 here, and we have kids walk up and down the street, going house to house to play, and we have a kid pick it up to play thinking it is a toy, and the next thing you know I am dealing with a much different situation,” Burroughs said concerned.

Millersville police are not sure if the gun had been used in a crime. Investigators plan to send the gun to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for further analysis.