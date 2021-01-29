Loaded gun found in passenger’s luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A loaded gun was discovered in a passenger’s bag at a security checkpoint at Nashville International Airport Friday morning, leading a security line to be shut down temporarily, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Kym Gerlock, the Director of Communications at the airport, said the firearm was found in a passenger’s bag around 9:30 a.m. The passenger cleared a records check and a criminal history check and was escorted out of the checkpoint to secure the gun, she explained.

No charges were filed against the passenger, Gerlock added.

The TSA said this was the fifth gun agents found at Nashville International Airport this month.