Live, unexploded grenade found in Spring Hill area

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A grenade was found laying on the ground of a construction area in Spring Hill.

Spring Hill police and the Spring Hill Fire Department reportedly responded to the site located in the area of Duplex Road and Port Royal Road and set up a perimeter around the device.

Police say Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) from Fort Campbell was contacted and responded to the scene. Officials x-rayed the grenade and found it to be a live grenade.

Soldiers with EOD took the grenade to Fort Campbell for disposal.

