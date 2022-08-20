NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It seems like a simple question, but one you should be prepared for—can you find where you live on a map of Tennessee?

Why is it so important? When storms move into the area, you can track them live on radar and look for watches and warnings that could be issued. But knowing your county or the counties of your loved ones is only part of the puzzle. To be fully prepared, you also need to be able to locate where those counties are too.

To put your knowledge to the test, see if you can pinpoint where 10 Middle Tennessee counties are on a map of the state.

If you don’t see the quiz above, click here.