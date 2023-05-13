LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three years ago, the music industry lost an icon in Little Richard.

Now, the home he spent his final days in is on the market, putting a piece of music history up for sale in Lynchburg, Tennessee.

“He’s called the architect of Rock n Roll, I mean you can’t love Rock n Roll, without showing the very first people that were made mainstream especially as his status as a character in the south,” said Jason Galaz, Team Lead and CEO with Find A Home in Tennessee.

Galaz is the realtor proudly representing the former home of the music icon, powered by eXp Realty.

“When I was called in to sell it, I was ecstatic, and I was really happy, and now I’m on a personal mission,” Galaz said.

Richard passed away in May of 2020. The family sold the home not too long after. Homeowner Joey Quick stepped in and quickly purchased the eccentric property that year in the fall.

After several renovations, Quick called in Galaz to help find the right new owners for the unique property.

“You know the biggest one for me is the bedroom, and his bathroom, and his closet, especially if you see the original pictures and the colors he had,” Galaz said.

Galaz notes the home had a rather unique floorplan with colors and details that clearly represented Richard’s influence.

The new owners wanted to make the home more livable, but still kept its distinct features, like the arched entryways found all throughout the residence.

“I’m told the way it was as if two houses were put together, there was originally a wall that somewhat separated the home, and that he had his personal area and family that lived with him on the other side.”

After purchasing the home, Quick discovered several autographed artifacts and special milestones from Richard’s career. One he shared with us was a thank you note from Monday Night Football when Richard helped with the show.

Today, history is still alive on the 6200 square feet property.

Located just minutes away from the Jack Daniels Distillery, the home sits on a quiet 20 acres on Merrell Lane.

“It means a lot to me, to think of that’s where he got away from the world, and would go visit the world downtown,” Galaz said.

The 7 bed, 7 bath, piece of music history can be yours, for just north of one million dollars.