A family vacation was abruptly halted when their daughter started vomiting on a cruise, but it only got worse.

“The doctor there on the cruise said this baby needs to be sent to the hospital,” said Megan, Aubree’s mom. “They did a CT scan, and that’s when we found out that she had a large tumor on the back of her brain.”

Aubree, who just recently turned eight, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma.

“It was the worst feeling I’ve ever felt in my life. I’ve never felt so terrified and scared. You automatically think that’s the end,” added her mom.

Aubree’s family sought a referral to St. Jude Children’s Research hospital, where her treatment would include proton therapy.

“I went to St. Jude because I had a cancerous tumor, because it was hurting my head so bad,” Aubree said.

The child had six weeks of proton therapy and four months of chemotherapy.

“I didn’t get to see my sister. Not even my daddy. But I know I had to get through this so I could go home and see them,” she remembered.

Megan said it was hard not seeing family.

“A lot of times I would cry, and she would say ‘Mom, don’t cry,’ and she would rub my face,” Megan said.

Aubree, beat cancer at St. Jude (Photo courtesy of St. Jude)

September 1st, they found out Aubree was cancer free.

“When we finally got to go home and just love on family, that was the best feeling in the world,” Megan said.

It's families like Aubree's that you would be supporting

